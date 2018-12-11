Seahawks' Frank Clark: Tacks on 11th sack
Clark made four tackles and a sack in Monday's win over the Vikings.
Clark put constant pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and was able to record his career-high 11th sack of the season. The fourth-year pro chose the right season to peak as he's due for a new contract in March. A Week 15 matchup against the 49ers will be tough to pad the stats, as quarterback Nick Mullens has been sacked just twice per game.
