Clark made four tackles and a sack in Monday's win over the Vikings.

Clark put constant pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and was able to record his career-high 11th sack of the season. The fourth-year pro chose the right season to peak as he's due for a new contract in March. A Week 15 matchup against the 49ers will be tough to pad the stats, as quarterback Nick Mullens has been sacked just twice per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...