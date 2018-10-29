Seahawks' Frank Clark: Tallies another sack Sunday
Clark recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Clark now has 6.5 sacks on the season, putting him well on his way to a career year if he can maintain the current pace. Looking ahead to next week, Clark and the Seahawks play host to the Chargers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Monstrous performance Sunday despite limited snaps•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Snags first INT of career•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Tallies sack Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Brings down quarterback Monday•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Practices in full Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8