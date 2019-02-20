Clark is a "primary candidate" for the franchise tag, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Expect the decision to come soon since the two-week window for teams to designate franchise- and transition-tag players opened Tuesday. The pass-rusher would be a valuable commodity should he be allowed to hit the open market after Clark finished sixth in the league with 14 sacks in 2018 -- which is particularly impressive when considering he saw significantly less playing time than most of the players that finished with more.

