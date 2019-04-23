The Seahawks and Chiefs are closing in on a trade of Clark to Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As for compensation, the Chiefs are expected to send a 2019 first-round pick and 2020 second-round selection to Seattle while swapping picks in the middle rounds. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal won't be official until the Chiefs and Clark agree to terms of a long-term contract. Once it goes through, the Chiefs will have totally retooled their pass rush this offseason, exchanging Dee Ford (49ers) and Justin Houston (Colts) for Clark and Emmanuel Ogbah (Browns).