Clark has signaled he won't sign the non-exclusive franchise tag nor attend training camp with the Seahawks this summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As a second-round pick in 2015, Clark earned a shade more than $3.7 million over the course of his rookie contract. The aforementioned tag would guarantee him a significant, albeit brief pay raise to $17.128 million for next season, but it appears as if the defensive end is keen on attaining a long-term commitment. With that knowledge, it's no surprise that the Seahawks have been fielding trade offers for Clark, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. In reality, the Seahawks have the upper hand, as the tag will kick in if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on a contract by July 15. Whether or not Clark reports by Week 1 could be the biggest story line of Seattle's upcoming season preparations.