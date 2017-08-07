Seahawks' Frank Clark: Will return to practice later this week
According to head coach Pete Carroll, Clark (undisclosed) will return to practice Wednesday or Thursday, Seahawks' reporter Curtis Crabtree reports.
Clark has been sidelined from practice since sucker-punching teammate Germain Ifedi. As expected, the Seahawks have been tight-lipped regarding the situation. It should be noted that Carroll also said Clark is suffering from a "slight" knee injury. The main reason for his absence is presumably a punishment for the aforementioned altercation, but his knee issue should be monitored going forward.
