According to head coach Pete Carroll, Clark (undisclosed) will return to practice Wednesday or Thursday, Seahawks' reporter Curtis Crabtree reports.

Clark has been sidelined from practice since sucker-punching teammate Germain Ifedi. As expected, the Seahawks have been tight-lipped regarding the situation. It should be noted that Carroll also said Clark is suffering from a "slight" knee injury. The main reason for his absence is presumably a punishment for the aforementioned altercation, but his knee issue should be monitored going forward.

