Clark (personal) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The veteran edge rusher won't travel to the Bay Area with the team for some "non-injury related" reason, per Dugar. Clark has appeared in five games for the Seahawks since signing with the team in late October, playing 135 defensive snaps and recording six total tackles. With Clark missing Sunday's affair, expect Derick Hall to see increased work in the Seahawks' linebacker corps.