Clark (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Clark was not listed on the Seahawks' injury report all week, but it now seems as if he's come down with an illness that will hold him out of the team's Week 16 contest. With Clark missing Sunday's affair, expect Darrell Taylor and Derick Hall to see increased opportunities rushing the passer.