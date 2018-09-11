Seahawks' Frank Clark: Worked through elbow injury Sunday
Clark dealt with an elbow injury during Sunday's game against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Clark still logged 43 defensive snaps, which is on pace with the 46 per game he averaged in the previous two seasons. Coach Pete Carroll didn't seem to concerned about Clark's availability for Monday's game against the Bears, but keep an eye on if his name is on the injury report when it's first released Thursday.
