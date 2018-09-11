Clark dealt with an elbow injury during Sunday's game against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Clark still logged 43 defensive snaps, which is on pace with the 46 per game he averaged in the previous two seasons. Coach Pete Carroll didn't seem to concerned about Clark's availability for Monday's game against the Bears, but keep an eye on if his name is on the injury report when it's first released Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...