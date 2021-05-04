Swain will compete for the No. 3 wide receiver role after the Seahawks selected D'Wayne Eskridge in the second round of last week's draft, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

As a rookie last year, Swain produced a mere 13-159-2 line over 16 games, failing to cement himself as the No. 3 receiver. In turn, the Seahawks made a deliberate effort to fill the void last weekend, selecting Eskridge higher than any wide receiver they've taken since Paul Richardson in 2014.There are fair criticisms that Eskridge was a reach at 56th overall, but the fact that he was the Seahawks' first pick of the draft can't be discounted. The team is expected to sign a few undrafted free agents, including Florida State's Tamorrion Terry, as well. A sixth-round pick in 2020, Swain will be competing for the No. 3 job from the start of training camp onward.