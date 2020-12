Swain caught two of three targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

The blowout nature of Sunday's game afforded Swain increased playing time, as he logged 33 snaps on offense -- his highest number since Week 3. The rookie sixth-round pick capitalized; he broke a three-game catchless streak and scored his second touchdown of the year. Swain sports a modest 12-156-2 line through 13 games.