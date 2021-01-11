Swain caught his lone target for 28 yards in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.
Swain proved his ability to catch the long ball this year, albeit in a limited sample. The rookie sixth-rounder out of Florida finished with 13 receptions (21 targets) for 159 yards and two touchdowns across 16 regular-season games, and three receptions of longer than 20 yards is included in that stat line. Swain was the clear No. 4 receiver this season and was left out of the game plan at times, but he could see a boost in usage next season if David Moore walks in free agency, although that seems unlikely.