Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Heads to Seattle

The Seahawks selected Swain with in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 214th overall.

Swain played a depth role during his four-year career at Florida, culminating in a 2019 campaign in which he notched 38 catches for 517 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns while mostly operating out of the slot. Given his proficient ball skills, Swain offers the Seahawks limited upside on special teams and as a depth receiver.