Swain secured a spot on the Seahawks' final roster, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Swain -- a sixth-round pick in April -- just turned 22 years old in August but has four years of collegiate football at Florida under his belt. In his final season, he recorded a 38-517-7 line as the second-fiddle to Van Jefferson, who the Rams drafted in the second round. He has minimal fantasy relevance this season, as Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf should handle a bulk of the targets while Phillip Dorsett (foot) and potentially Josh Gordon (suspension) mix in.