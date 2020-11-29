Swain (foot) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
David Moore (hip) is also listed as questionable. Coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that Swain will ready for Monday's game, but he sounded far less optimistic about Moore's chances to play. Therefore, Swain may serve as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The rookie hasn't broken out by any measure, but Russell Wilson has been willing to target Swain in the end zone this season. That's worth some intrigue in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Rings up 37 yards•
-
Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Will make Week 10 appearance•
-
Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Tagged as questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Records 32 yards•
-
Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Records 13-yard catch•
-
Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Registers first career TD•