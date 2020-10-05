Swain caught two of three targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

Swain snagged exactly one pass in each of the first three games, but he was on Russell Wilson's radar more in Week 4. The rookie sixth-rounder nearly reeled in an end-zone target, too, but he failed to get both feet down despite an acrobatic effort. The Seahawks like Swain's potential, as he finished third among the team's wideouts by playing 27 of 63 offensive snaps (43 percent), although David Moore (3-95-1) was more productive on fewer opportunities.