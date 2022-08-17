Swain (back) took part in practice Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Swain was sidelined for the Seahawks' preseason opener at Pittsburgh due to a tight back, but in his return to practice he consistently served as the third wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. When healthy, it's Swain's spot to lose after earning 914 offensive snaps in 33 games the last two seasons. The role is a modest one, though, as the 2020 sixth-rounder has totaled a 38-502-6 line on 61 career targets.
