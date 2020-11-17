Swain caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

The rookie sixth-round pick played 37 percent of the snaps on offense, his highest workload since Week 5, and he capitalized on the opportunity with a career high in yardage. He's getting some deep looks, too, especially in the end zone, proving that Russell Wilson trusts him in critical areas. That could be crucial in Thursday's game against the Cardinals if Tyler Lockett (knee) is ruled out.