Swain (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Swain was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, and he'll carry an injury tag into the weekend for the first time this season. The rookie sixth-rounder has maintained a consistent role on offense, but he's failed to catch a pass in three straight games, operating as the clear No. 4 behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and David Moore. With Penny Hart (knee) also questionable, the Seahawks may need to call up a practice squad receiver to fill the void.