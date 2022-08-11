Swain (back) isn't in line to play during Seattle's preseason matchup against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Swain is dealing with back tightness that will force the expected absence, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. With fellow Seattle wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) and Dee Eskridge (hamstring) also expected to sit out, rookies Bo Melton and Dareke Young should see increased snaps out wide while Penny Hart also gets more punt-return opportunities.