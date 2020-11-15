Swain (foot) is active heading into Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
Limited practice sessions for Swain on Thursday and Friday kept his status for Week 10 up in the air entering Sunday morning, but the sixth-round rookie is seemingly well enough to battle through his foot issue. The Florida product confronted no injuries problems through the first two months of the season, making eight appearances while recording a total of seven receptions, 97 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks' high-flying offense. Swain has garnered 20 or more offensive snaps in five of his past six outings, though he's only exceeded two targets in one of those appearances.
