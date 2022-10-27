Jackson (hip/knee) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jackson suffered a hip injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints, causing him to miss the last two games as a result. However, his ability to practice in full Thursday suggests he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting spot at right guard Sunday against the Giants. Phil Haynes -- who started the last two weeks in place of Jackson -- will likely revert back to a depth role for Seattle's offensive line.