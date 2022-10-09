site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Gabe Jackson: Left with injury
Jackson has exited Sunday's game with the Saints due to a hip flexor injury, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Jackson's absence will leave a hole at right guard for the Seahawks while he is out of the game. Phil Haynes should handle the position while Jackson is sidelined.
