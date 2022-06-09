Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Jackson has been sitting out of Seattle's minicamp while recovering from offseason knee surgery, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports

Jackson started every game last season before missing Seattle's Week 17 matchup while sitting out with an unspecified knee injury. Carroll did not go into depth about the extent of the 30-year-old's surgery, but the procedure was likely undergone to address whatever knee issue ailed Jackson by the end of the season. Jackson is entering his second offseason in Seattle and, barring any potential setbacks, should return retain the team's starting right guard spot in 2022.