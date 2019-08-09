Jennings failed to come up with either of his two targets in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Broncos on Thursday.

The rookie failed to produce in his first crack at game action. Jennings comes off productive junior and senior campaigns at West Virginia, and he's likely to slot into the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver role to open his pro career. Jennings will look to acquit himself much better in Seattle's second exhibition, Aug. 18 against the Vikings.