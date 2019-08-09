Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Comes up empty in preseason opener
Jennings failed to come up with either of his two targets in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Broncos on Thursday.
The rookie failed to produce in his first crack at game action. Jennings comes off productive junior and senior campaigns at West Virginia, and he's likely to slot into the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver role to open his pro career. Jennings will look to acquit himself much better in Seattle's second exhibition, Aug. 18 against the Vikings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...