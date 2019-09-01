Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Earns spot on 53-man roster
Jennings made Seattle's 53-man roster, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Jennings struggled in the preseason with just one catch for 12 yards on six targets. However, the Seahawks picked him in the fourth round, so they will continue to develop him in hopes he can match the production -- 917 yards and 13 touchdowns -- from his senior season at West Virginia. Despite his tough preseason, Jennings could be called upon early to make an impact since D.K. Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) both could miss Week 1.
