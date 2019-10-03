Play

Jennings (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Rams.

Jennings received a scare last week when the Seahawks waived him, only to rescind the request. Otherwise, he's been a healthy scratch for all five games this season. The 2019 fourth-rounder will wait another week for his potential NFL debut.

