Seahawks' Gary Jennings: No limitations in minicamp
Jennings (hamstring) was not under any limitations during minicamp, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Jennings missed a good chunk of valuable practice time due to a hamstring injury he suffered during rookie minicamp in May. It's good to see him fit in some reps before the team leaves for summer break, but it's even better to see him do it without any limitations. The 2019 fourth-round pick will jockey for position on the depth chart under Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf during when the team reconvenes for training camp in late July.
