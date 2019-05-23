Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Remains sidelined during OTAs
Jennings (hamstring) remains sidelined during the first week of OTAs, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Jennings was also sidelined for rookie minicamp earlier this month. While it isn't clear when he's expected to be healthy enough to compete, the fourth-round rookie has less competition for snaps in 2019 than he seemingly did upon being drafted, as Doug Baldwin (knee/ankle/shoulder) has since opted for retirement. When healthy, Jennings will compete with D.K. Metcalf, Jaron Brown and David Moore, among others, for slotting on the depth chart underneath entrenched No. 1 option Tyler Lockett.
