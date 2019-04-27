Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Seattle selects in fourth round
The Seahawks selected Jennings in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 120th overall.
The Seahawks have done some weird things in the draft, but this selection along with second-round pick D.K. Metcalf appear to be strong selections both. Metcalf is a killer downfield threat, while Jennings (6-foot-1, 214 pounds) brings a polished skill set with outside and slot interchangeability. Jennings was highly productive at West Virginia, where over the last two years he caught 70.9 percent of his targets at 9.5 yards per target while piling up 151 catches for 2,013 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games. Jennings also tested very well at the combine, posting a 4.42-second 40, 37-inch vertical, and 127-inch broad jump. Just like the Metcalf selection, Jennings' arrival is bad news for the otherwise promising David Moore.
