Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Sidelined by hamstring issue
Jennings was held out of rookie minicamp with a hamstring injury, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The same goes for seventh-round pick John Ursua, while second-rounder D.K. Metcalf seems to have left a strong impression from the jump. Jennings should be right in the mix for snaps once he's healthy, especially if Doug Baldwin (sports hernia) opts for retirement. The fourth-round pick caught 151 passes for 2,013 yards and 14 touchdowns over his final two seasons at West Virginia, then ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at 214 pounds during the 2019 combine. Jennings hopes to compete with Metcalf, David Moore and Jaron Brown for a regular spot in the Seattle offense behind Tyler Lockett.
