Jennings (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

With David Moore expected to miss the first two games of the season, the decision to hold out Jennings is somewhat of a surprise. With all of Moore, Jennings and John Ursua (healthy scratch) all sidelined, the Seahawks will roll with Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaron Brown and Malik Turner at wide receiver Week 1.

