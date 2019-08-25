Jennings caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers.

The rookie fourth-round pick has been targeted six times this preseason, and he has one catch for 12 yards to show for it. It's an unimpressive stat line, but the Seahawks will likely give him ample opportunity to right the ship in the final preseaosn game versus the Raiders. If he can show more promise, Jennings has a chance to be in the starting lineup since D.K. Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) are both battling injuries.