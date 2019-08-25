Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Snags one pass in win
Jennings caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers.
The rookie fourth-round pick has been targeted six times this preseason, and he has one catch for 12 yards to show for it. It's an unimpressive stat line, but the Seahawks will likely give him ample opportunity to right the ship in the final preseaosn game versus the Raiders. If he can show more promise, Jennings has a chance to be in the starting lineup since D.K. Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) are both battling injuries.
More News
-
Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Comes up empty in preseason opener•
-
Seahawks' Gary Jennings: No limitations in minicamp•
-
Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Returns to field•
-
Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Remains sidelined during OTAs•
-
Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Sidelined by hamstring issue•
-
Seahawks' Gary Jennings: Seattle selects in fourth round•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...