The Seahawks didn't waive Jennings on Wednesday as previously reported, per Field Yates of ESPN.

A corresponding move was required to promote Adrian Colbert from the practice squad, and while the Seahawks initially were expected to cut Jennings, they instead jettisoned defensive lineman Bryan Mone from the 53-man roster. Because Jennings has been inactive for all three games this season, and the team considered placing him on waivers, the 2019 fourth-rounder seems to be in danger of losing his roster spot.

