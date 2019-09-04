Seahawks' Geno Smith: Absent from injury report
Smith (knee) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Smith had a strong preseason and has finally shaken off a nagging knee injury. He'll suit up for Sunday's game versus the Bengals to serve as a backup to Russell Wilson, who has never missed a game in his seven-year NFL career. Smith has little regular-season experience over the last four years, playing in just 10 contests and throwing for 611 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
