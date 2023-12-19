Smith (groin), who is active for Monday's contest versus the Eagles, isn't expected to start, with Drew Lock instead slated to lead the Seahawks offense, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith sat out Week 14 at San Francisco due to a groin injury that he suffered just three days before the game. After being deemed a limited participant on all three Week 15 practice reports, he was listed as questionable for Monday. He then completed a pregame workout and was considered active, but Lock handled all the work with the Seahawks' first-team offense in a subsequent warmup. Smith thus appears to be yielding QB duties to Lock for a second consecutive contest, and it's unclear if Smith is an option to play if anything befalls either Lock or fellow signal-caller Sean Mannion.