Smith (groin) is active for Monday's game against the Eagles

After sitting out a Week 14 loss at San Francisco due to a groin injury that he suffered in a Dec. 7 practice, Smith was able to log limited sessions Thursday through Saturday and head into a second consecutive contest with a questionable designation. Speaking about Smith on Saturday, coach Pete Carroll told John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site that the quarterback again will be a game-time call, with his status contingent on a pregame workout. Jay Glazer then reported on Fox NFL Sunday that Smith was facing an "uphill battle" to suit up Monday. During aforementioned warmups, though, Smith was going through his typical routine, signaling that he may be able to play, and that's been confirmed upon the team posting its inactive list. It's unclear if he'll resume starting duties over Drew Lock, but that'll likely be confirmed, one way or another, ahead of an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.