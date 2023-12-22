Smith (groin) practiced in full Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports

Smith has missed two consecutive games due to a groin injury that he suffered during a Dec. 7 practice, but he was active this past Monday against the Eagles after completing a pregame workout. In the end, the Seahawks erred on the side of caution on a wet field and rolled with Drew Lock under center, and the latter led a come-from-behind 20-17 victory. Smith told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic on Thursday that he feels "the same Monday that I do now," which so far has amounted to full listings on the first two Week 16 practice reports. Smith seems destined to resume QB duties Sunday at Tennessee, but it remains to be seen how coach Pete Carroll approaches the situation this weekend.