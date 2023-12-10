Though Smith would like to try to play through his groin injury against San Francisco on Sunday, Seattle isn't expected to make a decision on his availability until pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that Smith's groin issue is "considered a two-week injury," which highlights the challenge he faces in trying to take the field against the 49ers. Head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Smith would be a game-time decision for the contest, and it appears that there is a legitimate chance that the quarterback could be held out of the NFC West clash. If that does happen, Drew Lock would take the reins behind center for Seattle.