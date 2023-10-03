Head coach Pete Carroll stated Smith twisted his knee during Monday's win over the Giants, but the injury isn't serious, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith didn't appear limited by his injury during the second half of Monday's matchup, and while he may be sore for a few days after the win, he'll have plenty of time to recover with the Seahawks set to enjoy a bye in Week 5. The team will undoubtedly monitor its starting quarterback closely over the next two weeks, but he should have a good chance of gaining clearance to play in Seattle's Week 6 matchup with the Bengals.