Head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he considers Smith (groin) a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Smith was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and then held out of practice Friday. He's officially listed as questionable, with Carroll's comments suggesting the team will treat Smith as such entering the weekend, though long-time Seahawks beat reporter Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune said that he'll be surprised if the quarterback doesn't play. Drew Lock will start at quarterback if Smith is listed among Seattle's list of inactives, which will be released 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.