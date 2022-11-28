Smith completed 27 of 37 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

He added 22 rushing yards on five carries but also lost a fumble. Smith found Tyler Lockett in the second quarter and Travis Homer in the fourth for his TDs, with the latter giving the Seahawks a late lead, but the defense wasn't able to make it hold up. The passing yards were a season high for Smith, and he's tossed exactly two touchdowns in five straight games heading into a Week 13 clash with the Rams.