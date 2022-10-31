Smith completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants. He added 26 rushing yards on five carries.

The game was a tight defensive battle until the fourth quarter, when Smith broke open a 13-13 tie with a 33-yard TD strike to Tyler Lockett. The veteran QB has tossed multiple touchdowns in six of eight games so far this season en route to a sharp 13:3 TD:INT, but in Week 9 he faces a Cardinals secondary that kept him out of the end zone entirely in their first meeting.