Smith (elbow) was listed as limited on Tuesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After opening Week 12 prep with a listed DNP on Monday, Smith was able to mix into drills one day later as he deals with a bruise to the tendon on the bottom of his right triceps that he sustained Sunday versus the Rams. Officially, the Seahawks are calling it a right elbow injury, and the quarterback told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Tuesday that he feels "a little bit better after a couple of days," and that his availability Thursday against the 49ers is "up to coach (Pete Carroll)." Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carroll seems optimistic of Smith's chances to play Week 12, but it may not be confirmed until closer to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.