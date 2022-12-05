Smith completed 28 of 39 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams.

The 367 yards were a career high for Smith, who overcame a huge revenge game from former Seahawk Bobby Wagner that included two sacks and an INT to engineer a comeback win. After the Rams took a 23-20 lead with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Smith led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a DK Metcalf touchdown reception with only 36 seconds left on the clock. The 32-year-old QB has tossed multiple TD passes in six straight games and racked up at least 275 passing yards in four straight, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 14 clash with the Panthers.