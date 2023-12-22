Smith( groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has been listed as a full practice participant all week, after missing Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles. He'll now step back in as the starting quarterback, facing a Titans defense that has five starters and two key backups ruled out. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith looked great at Friday's practice and is good to go for Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.