Smith completed four of five passes for 33 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Smith took the field for the first time since 2018, as Russell Wilson was rested in the fourth quarter after generating a comfortable lead. He was predictably rusty, getting sacked once and botching a snap. The 30-year-old only threw short passes, too. It was nevertheless important to get Wilson's backup some work before the postseason begins.