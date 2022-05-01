Smith is expected to compete with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason for the starting quarterback job after the Seahawks didn't select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks decided to use all nine of their draft picks to reinforce other positions, signaling that they're content with letting Smith, Lock and, to a lesser extent, Eason battle for the starting job this summer. Smith, 32, played four games (three starts) while Russell Wilson was rehabbing a finger injury last season. He won just one game and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards (7.4 YPA), five touchdowns and an interception while adding another 42 yards and a score on the ground.