Smith completed five of six passes for 46 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The veteran signal-caller got his first game action of the summer in, playing two series and leading Seattle to a field goal on the latter drive. Smith's completions included connections with incumbents Tyler Lockett and Will Dissly, as well as rookie first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Whether or not head coach Pete Carroll will risk his starting quarterback in next Saturday afternoon's preseason finale against the Packers remains to be seen.