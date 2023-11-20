Head coach Pete Carroll announced that Smith is dealing with a bruised elbow sustained in Sunday's narrow loss to the Rams, putting his status for Thursday's contest against the 49ers in jeopardy, according to Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle.

Smith injured his elbow late in Sunday's contest, but he re-entered the game after backup Drew Lock threw an interception in his stead. The veteran starter made a valiant effort to get his team into field-goal range before kicker Jason Myers missed the attempt from 55 yards out. Smith finished the game completing 22 of 34 pass attempts for 233 yards and a touchdown. It sounds like Smith avoided a major injury to his throwing elbow, but his status is still uncertain for Week 11 with the Seahawks scheduled to face the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. If Smith isn't deemed ready following Seattle's upcoming short week of practice, then Lock would get the starting nod against San Francisco's revamped pass rush Thursday.